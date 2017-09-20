Town pays tribute to ‘irreplaceable’ Mr Bognor

‘Birdman, and Bognor, won’t be the same without Erik,’ – that was the tribute from one councillor as the news broke yesterday ‘Mr Bognor’ had died.

Jim Brooks was joined by fellow Birdman organiser Sarah Boote-Cook who said she had been ‘privileged’ to work with Erik Jack, in his role as president of carnival and the voice of both Birdman and Kite Festival.

She said: “As regards to Birdman, I believe he had been compere since 1978 and was an integral part of the event.

“He was an amazing man, a born entertainer and only happy when he was serving his community.

“I can’t quite believe he won’t be around any more. I am so proud to call him my friend.”

Joining the town council to voice condolences, mayor councillor Phil Woodall, said: “I will always remember Erik for the remarkable impact he had on Bognor Regis, the many events and organisations he was involved with, his humour and his wonderful knack of ‘putting on a show’.

“Erik was highly regarded by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He really was ‘Mr Bognor’ and will be irreplaceable to the town.”

Tomorrow’s Bognor Regis Observer will have more tributes, if you would like to be involved please email news@bognor.co.uk