Top award for two of the Bognor’s parks

Two parks in Bognor Regis are among the latest winners of the 2017 Green Flag Award.

Announced today, by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, the award is an international mark of a well-managed, clean and safe park.

Boating lake in Hotham Park, pic: Kate Shemilt

Both Hotham Park and Marine Park Gardens have been named among the South East’s best parks.

It has been a record- breaking year for the awards with a total of 1,797 UK parks, cemeteries, universities, museums, hospitals and shopping centres meeting the tough criteria.

However, Keep Britain Tidy chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said that doesn’t mean we can get complacent about what she deemed a ‘vital and valued resource’ for communities.

She said: “We know that budgets are being squeezed in local authorities across the country and we must be vigilant to ensure that everyone, wherever they live, has access to the very best parks and green spaces.”

Hotham Park, Bognor. Pic: Kate Shemilt

Councillor Paul Wotherspoon, Arun District Council cabinet member for neighbourhood services said the council was ‘absolutely delighted’ at the news.

He added: “We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors alike, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining the parks to such a high standard.”

Cllr Wotherspoon added praise for the ‘creative achievements and hard work’ of groups including the Friends of Aldwick Parks, Hotham Park Heritage Trust and said it demonstrated ‘the strong relationship between the Council’s Greenspace service and our Greenspace Management Contractor ISS Facility Services Landscaping’.

To find out more about Keep Britain Tidy, the programmes and campaigns, visit keepbritaintidy.org

Marine Park Gardens and Hotham Park, have received green flags for Arun again

