Top artists and a Dalek confirmed for Chichester Comic Con

There is a huge buzz ahead of Meanwhile... Comic Con – the city’s first convention for everything comic book related – taking place at Chichester College this month.

Organisers Blue Fox Publishing say it promises to be a fantastic day out, with industry guests, as well as local artists, writers and publishers, brilliant retailers, exciting panels and interviews, cosplayers, retro video games, the latest VR technology, in-depth games tournaments and more.

“It’s been a exhilarating experience seeing the whole convention come together over the past few months.

“It really has surpassed our wildest hopes,” said Simon Birks, co-organiser of Meanwhile, taking place on Saturday, September 30.

“We’ve sold out all of our exhibition tables, so we’ll have a jam-packed exhibition hall, full of superb artists, writers, publishers and retailers. There’ll even be a Dalek on hand to make sure the proceedings go to plan.”

Tickets will be on sale on the door at Chichester College but Simon strongly advises people to book in advance at https://meanwhilecomiccon.com/tickets to avoid having to queue.

He added: “Not only that, but we’ve been blessed with our guest list.

“Artists that have worked on such famous titles as Watchmen, Tank Girl, 2000AD and Judge Dredd are here, as well as Manga artist Sonia Leong (who’s also doing a ‘how-to-draw Manga’ workshop during the day), and Alison Sampson, artist on the current popular Image title ‘Winnebago Graveyard’.”

“We have the talented Leonard Sultana presiding over our panels and the Cosplay competition.

“Plus we have games tournaments and demonstrations organised by the owners of Chichester’s very own popular comic shop ‘Comics, Games and Coffee’, Owen and Tom.

“We’ve been fortunate to have such a great team at Chichester College supporting us. They’ve been so helpful, every step of the way.”

The day starts at 9am for early bird ticket holders, and finishes at 5pm. Parking is free at the college, and Costa will be open to supply much needed refreshments throughout the day.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone attending Meanwhile..., and for giving them a great day full of fun memories,” Simon added.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.