Together for Tyler appeal hits £10,000 mark!

Our big campaign for an inspirational young man who badly needs help has reached a massive milestone.

Together for Tyler, run jointly by the Observer, the Gazette and Spirit FM, has hit the £10,000 mark.

Poster for the Tyler Funday on Saturday, October 28. Raffle prize donations email stephen.pickthall@jpress.co.uk

Thank you all so much for your support so far!

Our campaign was launched last month to raise the £30,000 needed to adapt the home of Tyler Murphy, 20, who has a brain tumour and has been left him with mobility and sight problems.

Arun District Council is going to match the £30,000 for the work, and once our Together for Tyler campaign reaches £20,000, it will instruct a surveyor and the work can start.

Jan Ellis, Tyler’s mum, said: “I honestly can’t believe it’s now going to happen, it’s been such a boost for Tyler.

We need to raise �30,000 to help our Tyler, whose future remains uncertain

“We are now at around £10,000 so the push now is to try to double it so the surveyor can be instructed before Christmas.”

People have been donating to the GoFundMe page which is currently showing around £2,2000 of the total.

A family friend has just donated £1,000, while two charities have also pledged £1,000 each, and cheques have also been coming in to swell the total.

We asked for people to host their own fundraising events and the response has been amazing.

Members of the Apuldram Centre completed a sponsored walk and raised around £700, and the ladies from the charity for adults with learning difficulties are also hosting a big Tyler funday at Barnham Community Hall on Saturday, October 28, supported by the Observer, Gazette and Spirit.

Barnham opticians is one of many businesses raising money, and a member of staff is running ten 10kms in ten days for the appeal, the final run, on October 30, to coincide with another day of fun at the Windmill Cafe in Barnham.

Both events are free to come along to, if anyone wants to donate raffle prizes please email stephen.pickthall@jpress.co.uk

The generosity has come from far and wide and from all ages, a young child also recently contacted Tyler to say she was going to donate all her pocket money to the cause.

Many others have contacted the family to say they want to host fundraisers too.

And the Observer, Gazette and Spirit has a number of events planned - details to be announced – while Chichester Observer chief reporter Steve Pickthall is running the Great South Run next month (all donations to https://www.gofundme.com/Tylersaccomodation

Steve Pickthall said: “Thank you so much to everyone who has donated or is planning an event for Tyler.

“He is an amazing young man who, despite what he’s been through, tirelessly runs his charity Tyler’s Trust.

“He never complaints and always thinks of others before himself - but now it’s our turn to help him.

“This work will change his life, give him his independence back, allow him to go back to college and stop him having to sleep in his own living room.

“If we can raise £20,000 before Christmas it will be testament to the generosity of many.”

