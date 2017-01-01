Toddler stuck in toilet in Bognor

Firefighters were called to a house in Bognor this afternoon (January 1) to help a toddler who had become trapped in a toilet.

The 18-month-old girl had managed to get her leg stuck in the U-bend at an address in Mead Lane.

Crews were called to the property shortly before 3pm and luckily were able to remove the toilet and free the youngster from her porcelain prison in just over 40 minutes.

The little girl was none the worse for her ordeal.

