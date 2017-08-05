Thousands raised at Bognor Hospital Fete

Bognor Hospital Fete was held to great success on Saturday.

The local community came together to raise funds for Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital.

A variety of stalls were run during the day, including the Human Fruit Machine, a tombola, Splat the Rat, a lucky dip, toys and games, and stalls selling cakes, handicrafts, clothes, books, and country produce.

There was also a BBQ held outside, as well as cream teas in the restaurant.

The fete had lots of entertainment and music, and the visitors were joined by Chichester Hospital Radio who helped cheer things along.

The final figures are still to be calculated but are believed to be around £4,000.

Anita Sturdey, facilities team leader, said: “In these tricky financial times we appreciate that it is harder to donate to charity but we are so grateful to the local suppliers, businesses and organisations who helped support this event. We are very lucky to have these strong ties with our local community and the support of so many. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to raise the much needed funds to make a stay or visit to hospital that bit more bearable. And then of course there are the general public! They not only show up on the day to spend their hard earned money, but they donate prizes, sell raffle tickets on our behalf, make jam, grow vegetables and plants and generally go above and beyond to help us. Last but not least, there’s the hospital staff and volunteers who man the stalls, bake cakes, sew quilts, write endless letters to suppliers and generally give up so much of their spare time to make the day a success. Without everyone pulling together, our local hospital wouldn’t be the wonderful place it is.

“At around 2pm when the rain was set for the day, I looked around at the mass of people who were around us, braving the weather to show their support and felt immensely proud to be part of this community.”

