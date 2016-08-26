Thousands raised at AlphaPets dog show

A Bognor Regis based veterinary clinic hosted a Charity Animal Fun Day and Dog Show.

AlphaPet Veterinary Clinics hosted the family event on Queens Field, West Meads, Bognor Regis.

Quiana Jackson, four, and sister Tia, eight, and Chewie, a Cockapoo

The show and classes kicked off at 12.30pm, after the dog show registration opened at 11.30am.

It was the seventh show hosted by the clinic, and it is believed that it was attended by around 250 people.

Andrea Hogg, HR and IT administration assistant for AlphaPet, said: “We raised about £2,780 which will be split between our two chosen charities - Guide Dogs and Catastrophes Cat Rescue.

“The figure is not 100 per cent confirmed as still some donations to collect, so could be higher.”

Natalie Burchett and Brie, her French Bulldog, winner Handsomest Dog

Guide Dogs is the charity providing specially trained dogs to assist non-sighted humans, and Catastrophes Cat Rescue is a feline rescue charity based in East Sussex.

There was also lots of family attractions and things to do, including a tombola, charity stalls, second hand pet accessories, a homemade cake stall, refreshments available all day, and a pets corner.

Dog show classes included best puppy, best veteran, prettiest bitch, handsomest dog, most appealing eyes, waggiest tail, and dog most like owner at 12.30pm, and best in show was announced at 4pm. Dog activities included musical sits, fastest recall, temptation alley, gundog scurry, and doggy lucky dip.

There was also demonstrations in agility, flyball and obedience.

Jumping the hurdles

Andrea said: “We had 203 dogs enter the dog show. ‘Brie’ Burchett, a bulldog, won Best in Show, and ‘Coco’ Goodman, a westie, won Reserve Best in Show.”

Photos of the winners and the show can be viewed and purchased at www.jsbeephotography.com/alphapet-dog-show-2016.

The full list of winners will be posted on the website at alphapet.co.uk/ and on the AlphaPet Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AlphaPetVets.

AlphaPet vets are a 10 veterinary surgeon practice operating across three surgeries - one in Bognor, Lavant and Birdham.

Fun in the sun

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bognor.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BognorRegisObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BogObserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Chanel Goodman, Mitchell Waller, 8, and Coco, 'Prettiest Bitch' winner

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bognor Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.