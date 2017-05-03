The peregrines have hatched at Chichester Cathedral

After a long and anxious wait Chichester Cathedral’s peregrines have successfully hatched four young for the second year running in their eyrie on the spire.

This morning (Wednesday, May 2), RSPB staff saw the female falcon standing briefly as the male arrived with a starling to feed all four nestlings.

With cool gloomy weather and a north-east wind the chicks are vulnerable so the female quickly huddled them down again to keep them warm.

The first egg started chipping on May 1 at 3pm and the chick emerged at 9pm.

Two more hatched the next day and the fourth broke free of the shell this morning.

This makes 13 young for this couple so far in four years, and 54 in total for the Cathedral.

You can watch live coverage of the growing family on film cameras at the Cathedral every day until July 2nd.

You can also watch a live stream from the nest by clicking here

(tip: You need to enable Flash to be able to watch the live stream. In Google Chrome, in the search bar at the top before the web address there should be an i symbol. Hover over it and from the drop-down menu click Flash and ‘Always allow for this site’. You then have to refresh the page and the stream should appear.)

