Temporary toilets for Bognor promenade

Temporary toilets are to be opened on the promenade for the summer season.

A statement from Arun District Council, released today, revealed the facilities will be in place of the current underground facilities.

“They will be located east of Arun District Council’s Foreshores Office,” it added.

The decision has been made to close the underground toilets ‘due to their unsuitable location and recurring misuse’, the council said.

Plans for ‘new, modern standard, above-ground toilets with disabled facilities’ are currently ‘in the design stage’, the statement added, ‘and are set to be opened in time for the 2018 summer season’.

Karl Roberts, Director of Place at Arun District Council, said: “We recognise that the underground toilets do not offer the best experience for visitors to the seafront and are not accessible to all.

“For this reason, the decision has been made to fund new, above-ground toilets on the promenade, and plans are currently being drawn up for the new facilities.”

Let us know what you think. Email news@bognor.co.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bognor.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BognorRegisObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BogObserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bognor Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.