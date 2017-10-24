Temporary promenade toilets to be removed soon

Arun District Council has today announced the temporary toilets on Bognor Regis promenade will be removed after half-term.

In a statement it said visitors to the prom and beach during the ‘quieter’ autumn and winter will instead be signposted to the facilities in the Regis Centre car park.

The decision, it added, is a result of the hire cost for the temporary toilets which the council said have been ‘far more popular’ than the old underground ones, according to feedback.

Councillor Gillian Brown, leader of Arun District Council and cabinet member for Economy, said: “It’s good to hear that the temporary toilets have been appreciated by our beach visitors this summer who welcomed the higher-

quality facilities.

“Unlike the previous underground toilets which were out of the public eye, it is pleasing to note that the temporary toilets have not suffered any vandalism, anti-social behaviour or criminal damage whatsoever.”

The decision comes after last night’s regeneration subcommittee meeting heard the design for {the proposed new facilities has been changed| http://www.bognor.co.uk/news/politics/tweak-to-seafront-toilets-confirmed-1-8211592} after issues regarding privacy were raised.

