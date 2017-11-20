Swapping homes made easier for Arun social housing tenants

Social housing tenants across Arun should find it easier to swap homes after the district council joined the largest national mutual exchange service.

To help tenants find the right property for them, the council’s housing service has now subscribed to HomeSwapper’s online exchange service.

HomeSwapper is the UK’s largest community of social housing tenants looking for a house-swap.

It is said to be a quick and easy way of finding both local and national moves with more than 500,000 social tenants currently already on HomeSwapper.

“This commitment by Arun District Council means that our tenants will be able to sign up for the service free of charge,” Arun said in a statement.

“The use of HomeSwapper will make it easier for tenants to move and will address the over reliance on the Housing Register as a way of finding alternative accommodation.”

Councillor Trevor Bence, cabinet member for residential services at Arun said: “I am very pleased to support the offer of free membership of HomeSwapper to our tenants.

“It provides great flexibility for those households looking to up or downsize, move for work opportunities or to be closer to family or friends”.

Officers will undertake training on the use of the system in the coming weeks.