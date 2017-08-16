Sussex signs up to learn something new

Have you ever fancied mastering the skill of mixing your favourite cocktail? Always wanted to try take a great long-exposure photograph? Or thinking of setting up a business but unsure how...? Well now is your chance to learn!

Learn Something New Week is a new awareness event taking place between September 25-29 across the UK - and Sussex is keen to play its part.

The aim is to encourage individuals and groups to learn new skills, facts and abilities.

From tips on writing for comedy, to setting up your own business, LSNW is an opportunity for people to try something new. Whether individually, with a group of friends or colleagues, it’s easy to get involved.

The week consists of five themed days; Motivation Monday, Technical Tuesday, Wellbeing Wednesday, Thoughtful Thursday and Foodie Friday – providing guidance on the focus for the week.

Push the boundaries with creativity, fun, ambition, and a desire to learn! Learn Something New Week’s social media channels will be sharing the best examples of how-to guides, top tips and advice from subject area experts, which can be downloaded from www.lsnweek.com.

Having already agreed partnerships with the British Institute of Modern Music (BIMM), Bournemouth University Students’ Union and Posture, Learn Something New Week is on the look-out for more partnerships.

If you’d like your business to get involved or have a blog you’d like to share, please send it to: hello@learnsomethingnewweek.com