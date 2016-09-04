Sussex man charged in connection with Shana Grice murder

A Sussex man has appeared in court charged with the murder of 19-year-old Shana Grice

A man from Portslade has appeared before Brighton magistrates charged with the murder of 19-year-old Shana Grice.

Michael Lane, 27, of Thornhill Rise, Portslade, was remanded in custody to appear before a judge at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (6 September).

Lane, a tyre and exhaust fitter, appeared in the dock at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning (September 3) in a white polo shirt with blue trim and grey jogging bottoms.

The bearded defendant is accused of killing the teenager at her flat in Chrisdory Road, Mile Oak, on Thursday, August 25.

He did not enter a plea, speaking only to confirm his name, date of birth and address and that he understood the charge.

