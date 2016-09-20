Supreme Box Kart Championships set to make history at Goodwood

The ninth Supreme Box Kart Championships is set to make history, as for the very first time, Cub Scouts from two countries will compete on the same track.

This year’s Supreme Box Kart Championships will see 240 Sub Scouts contest at Goodwood Motor Circuit on Sunday.

For the Supreme, Cub Scouts create a Box Kart. A typical soap-box cart is made of a wooden chassis and has four wheels, arranged as a fixed rear axle, and a steerable front beam axle – usually with a very simple single central pivot.

During racing the kart is driven by one and propelled by one or two Cubs.

This year, the 12th Bangor will travel 510 miles to contest the Supreme. Six Cubs, along with three Leaders, will fly in from Northern Ireland to take part.

Sponsored by the Woods Travel Group from Bognor Regis, every Cub will go home with at least a medal.

In 2008 this event played host to five teams, and the Supreme rose in popularity to have 34 booked to race in 2015.

The pre booking list for 2016 has 56 teams.

Many businesses will be present, including Woods Travel Group, Pinks Ice Cream, Littlehampton’s Cuff Milles, Chichester’s A-Plan Insurance, Chichester’s Venture Studios, Spedeworth MotorSports, and Chichester’s Tracey’s Kitchen.

