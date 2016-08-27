Support needed from Bognor community

A Bognor Regis care home is calling on local people to take part in a fundraising walk for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Elizabeth House, located at Victoria Drive, is inviting all to take part in the Memory Walk on Saturday, September 10, at 11am.

Elizabeth House is a dedicated dementia home within the Shaw healthcare group and one of the largest in the local area.

Families, friends, colleagues and local businesses are invited to join in the Memory Walk.

Those with a connection to a local club, group or society are asked to invite them to join in.

Large groups and schools are also welcome, but any walker under the age of 12 must be accompanied.

The walk will start and end in Hotham Park, and does not exceed two miles.

It will include the town centre and the seafront.

The Bamboo Band will be playing on Hotham Park Bandstand, and Bognor’s own Brass Band will be playing on the seafront as the walking team pass.

The team at Elizabeth House are hoping to see the Bognor Regis community come together to achieve something special for those in need.

One in three people are likely to experience Dementia, and it is now the most feared diagnosis in people over 50.

Memory Walk sees thousands of people across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society, helping to fight for a world without dementia.

People of all ages and abilities join in, from grandparents to grandchildren, and even furry four-legged friends.

They walk together to celebrate loved ones affected by dementia, and raise money to reclaim the future.

£50 would help for a PhD researcher to continue research into the causes of dementia, how it can be treated, and ultimately, to find a cure.

Find out more about the Memory Walk by visiting www.memorywalk.org.uk.

For those who are unable to participate on the day but would still like to show support, donations can be made via the JustGiving page, available at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Walking-For-Dementia.

For more information about the event, or to find out how to help, mail Mandy or Jackie at walkingfordementia@gmail.com.

Find out more about the Alzheimer’s Society at www.alzheimers.org.uk.

