Success for sixth form students in British Biology Olympiad

Two sixth form students are celebrating their success in the British Biology Olympiad competition.

Kieran Quinlan and Robert Bradbury, both Year 13 students at Felpham Community College, sat the two exam papers required for the competition mid-January within school in strict exam conditions.

Kieran achieved a commended certificate and Robert received a bronze award which placed him within the top 30% of the 7500 students who entered the competition.

They received notification of their success early last week.

The British Biology Olympiad is open to students around the world. It challenges and stimulates students with an interest in biology to expand and extend their talents and demonstrate their knowledge. One of the main aims of the competition is to encourage students already interested in biology to continue their study beyond A-level.

Susan Buckland, science teacher at Felpham Community College, said: “The Olympiad exams are always incredibly tough and only a small number of biology students each year choose to sit them. Both boys did really well and we are very proud of them.”

Kieran and Robert said: “The exams covered AS and A2 theory, some of the questions were really tough but it was good exam practise for the summer which is why we chose to take part. We are both taking A level biology and hope to study biochemistry at university next year.”

