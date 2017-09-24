Staff and customers’s £1k donation in honour of Tesco colleague Kath

Staff and customers at a show have been showing their showing support for a much loved colleague.

Tesco has donated £1,000 to charity to honour a much loved member of staff from its Bognor Regis store.

The money has been donated in honour of a colleague, Kath Tanswell, who is currently under the care of St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

St Wilfrid’s CEO, Alison Moorey and Chair of Trustees, Angela Wormald thanked staff at Tesco’s for their donation to St Wilfrid’s.

On receiving the £1,000 cheque, Alison said: “It is a very moving gesture.

“It is a true testament to how much Kath is appreciated by her colleagues and customers at Tesco.

“The money will be put to good use helping to provide end of life care for people, including support for their loved ones.”

Kath has been a friendly and familiar face around the store for over 25 years, and colleagues and customers wanted to do something to show their support for her.

They embarked on a fundraising mission and, with a little help from colleague Buster dressed in a Batman suit; they achieved their fundraising goals.

Buster said: “Kath is such a popular member of staff and the customers love her too, we all just wanted to do something because we know she’s receiving such great care from St Wilfrid’s.”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides tailored end of life care both in the community and at the hospice, supporting patients living with a terminal illness, and their family and friends.

The vital services the team provides are all given free of charge, thanks to the generous support of fundraisers and donors.

Only 15 per cent of the running costs are currently met by the NHS and the hospice team relies on the community to fund the remainder, which equates to just over £7.5 million each year.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice also recruit, train and support the team of volunteers who help at the Hospice, in the charity shops and within local community fundraising groups.

Find out more information about volunteering, fundraising, or about St Wilfrid’s Hospice by visiting the website at www.stwh.co.uk or by calling the hospice on 01243 775302.

