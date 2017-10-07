St Wilfrid’s to take part in hospice week

A Chichester hospice is welcoming visitors to come and learn more about the work done by hospice staff.

Hospice Care Week is an annual activity to raise the profile of hospice care across the UK.

Each year, there is a week of celebration and action, which aims to change people’s perceptions of hospice care.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is getting involved once again this year, and will be out and about in the hospice shops, talking to the public about hospice care and trying to dispel some widely held myths.

On Wednesday, October 11, a team from the hospice will be at the shops in South Street in Chichester, Felpham and the Chalcraft Furniture Outlet in Bognor Regis.

The team will cover three of the hospice’s shops this year, and aims to roll out the coverage to more shops next year.

Local people are encouraged to come along for a chat to find out more about the work of the hospice in the local community, work which extends far beyond its Donnington premises.

The team expects many people to be surprised to learn about the scope and extent of the caring services on offer.

There will also be big blackboards in these shops and members of the public will be encouraged to write under the heading “I heart St Wilfrid’s because... “

There will be cake to enjoy and stickers to take away.

The team will be on hand on Wednesday, October 11 from 10am, and everyone is welcome.

Find out more at www.stwh.co.uk.