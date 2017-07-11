Sprinkler decision ‘not yet finalised’ for new Selsey Academy

The decision on whether to fit sprinklers in the new Academy Selsey school ‘has not yet been finalised’, the trust which runs it has said.

It follows BBC South Today reporting that TKAT had chosen not to fit a sprinkler system in the new school, which will be built on the site where a major fire destroyed the old secondary school in August 2016.

The school's 400 pupils are being taught in temporary classrooms ahead of a new 'state-of-the-art' school being built.Kate Shemilt ks16000968-5 SUS-160922-162512001

In a statement to the Observer, Karen Roberts, chief executive of TKAT, said: “All building work is subject to both our internal stringent regulations and those of the Department for Education and local authority.

“The decision on whether to install sprinklers in the new build at The Academy Selsey has not yet been finalised, as it will be based on the requirements of the Education Funding Agency.

“Our fire safety standards are subject to regular review, and this ensures we can be confident we have all the necessary precautions in place.”

The devastating fire almost a year ago destroyed most of the school buildings.

Most of the old school buildings were destroyed by the fire

The school did not have a sprinkler system fitted, though a fire service spokesman said at the time there was no evidence to suggest it would have prevented the rapid spread of the flames.

The Government’s Design in Fire Safety in Schools guidelines, updated in August last year shortly after the Selsey fire, ‘no longer include an expectation that most new school buildings will be fitted with them (sprinklers)’.

However, Tony Morris, a retired former firefighter of 32 years, said: “Reports that the trust running the Selsey Academy do not intend to fit sprinklers in the rebuilt school are beyond belief.

“Professional advice and common sense say that sprinklers should be fitted, but TKAT say they won’t, because they are ‘not a requirement’.

More than 100 firefighters tackled the fire. Picture by Chris Hatton SUS-160821-105119001

“Well it is not a requirement to look for traffic before crossing the road, it is just a recommendation, but only a fool does not do so.”

Mr Morris said fires also pose a danger to firefighters and to nearby properties, adding that ‘all these negative effects and risks can be removed by fitting sprinklers, which is relatively inexpensive in new buildings’.

He added: “TKAT must reconsider and do the right thing for pupils, staff, local residents and firefighters.”

The 400 pupils are currently being taught in temporary classrooms on the school grounds ahead of the new ‘state-of-the-art’ school being built.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.