Spotted a pothole, fallen tree or flytipping in West Sussex? Here’s how to report it

Wintry heavy rain and frosts can cause problems on roads with flooding and potholes appearing and trees falling.

West Sussex residents are reminded that they can report these problems via the county council website.

The council has a section on its site dedicated to reporting issues such as potholes, road flooding, overgrown vegetation, street lighting and damaged pavements.

You can find the relevant web page via this link.

Residents are advised to phone 01243 642105 at any time to report emergency issues such as:

- dangerous potholes

- fallen trees that are blocking a road or pavement

- any other obstruction or spillage blocking a road or pavement

- drain/inspection covers that are missing.

The web page includes further links and information.

If you spot fly-tipping then you can report the incident via a dedicated page.