Southern Railway apologises for ‘inconvenience’ during Bognor station work

Southern Railway have apologised for ‘any inconvenience’ during work to install new ticket machines at Bognor railway station.

The comment comes after Observer reader Damien Reynolds, who sent in this photograph today, highlighted that a closed ticket office and no machines equates to ‘awkward’ journeys.

Sign on ticket machine at Bognor railway station. Picture: Damien Reynolds

A spokesperson for Southern Railway said the work was for a ‘short period’ during the machine change over.

“These are due to be commissioned overnight tonight, Wednesday. Unfortunately the old machines had to be taken out of service while their replacements were installed, in order to re-lay the network cabling to their new positions.”

