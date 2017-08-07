Southern Rail talks with RMT union ‘stall’

Negotiations between Southern Rail and the RMT union have stalled yet again this afternoon.

The long-running dispute between guards and drivers and Southern Rail over door operation has lasted for over a year, with multiple rounds of strike action from unions RMT and ASLEF.

Today, RMT general secretary Mick Cash said talks had ‘stalled’ and called for ‘round table discussions involving all parties with a direct interest in a solution’.

He said: “RMT entered the talks in good faith today following our discussions with Transport Secretary Chris Grayling.

“However, it is clear that there is a major blockage to making progress and that is the failure to get all parties around the table at the same time.

“RMT is proposing that we try to break the deadlock by getting both unions, the DfT and the company involved in round table discussions with everything on that table. Meeting in different rooms at different times simply isn’t working.

“RMT will be taking this proposal back to Chris Grayling and his officials with a request that they, as the contract holders, take action to broker those round table talks at the earliest possible opportunity.

“This dispute can be resolved, we have no doubt about that, and the fresh approach we have outlined today will allow us to kick start the talks process.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.