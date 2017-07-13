Southern Gateway Masterplan to go on show

Residents have the chance to view and have their say on a major regeneration project for the south eastern area of Chichester this Saturday.

An exhibition of the Southern Gateway Masterplan is taking place at Chichester Police Station from 10.30am to 3pm.

The ambitious Chichester District Council-led scheme aims to transform the southern access point of the city, delivering new homes, business space, tourism and leisure facilities.

The Southern Gateway is a major part of the Chichester Vision, a blueprint for how the whole city centre could evolve over the next 20 years.

At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, members approved the final version of the Chichester Vision, includes a host of ideas like pedestrianising the centre, hotels and a nightclub.

Leader Tony Dignum said: “In short the vision aims to develop the city as attractive, distinctive and successful... embracing its heritage and creating opportunity for all.

“Chichester’s city centre will be inspiring and welcoming, and at the heart of one of the UK’s leading visitor destinations.”

A delivery timetable will now be produced.

