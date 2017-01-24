Sir Richard Hotham Project refutes ‘development’ comment

The Sir Richard Hotham Project’s website claims the team will provide Bognor Regis’s ‘number one regeneration’ scheme.

Yet a report by the Theatres Trust into the viability of a new cultural attraction for the town, claimed: “The developer was keen to stress that this whole scheme was a development and not a regeneration for Bognor Regis.”

But speaking the Observer, director Thomas Elliott refuted the suggestion. He said: “This is regeneration and if they have picked the word of development up, I don’t know where they have picked that up from. Quite categorically, everything we talk about is total regeneration.”

Project team member Paul Rumke said the planning application had addressed the reasons why Arun rejected the scheme last year.

He said positive meetings had been held with the chief executive of Tourism South East and the director of regeneration in Hull, the 2017 City of Culture.

He warned, however, that private equity backers from London could pull the plug if permission was not granted next week. “We said it would take a year and it’s taken two-and-a-half,” he said.

“But if we don’t get the decision on Wednesday week I’m unclear if they will retain their interest in the project much longer.”

