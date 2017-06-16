Signage plans confirm name of new Bognor pub

A planning application relating to signage for the new pub on Shripney Road confirms it is set to be named The Charlie Purley after one of the LEC founders.

Marston’s PLC has been keeping the name underwraps despite widespread belief it would pay homage to the site’s past.

The plans (BE/66/17/A) detailed on the list released by Arun District Council today, propose four externally illuminated individual letters, two externally illuminated logo signs, one internally illuminated single sided circular pictorial panel sign, two externally illuminated double sided twin post sign and one internally illuminated single post sign.

The application is set for a decision by July 11, meanwhile job adverts for the premises state it is set to open in October.

Marston’s has been contacted for comment and this story will be updated accordingly.

