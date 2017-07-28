Selsey Lifeboat Week will celebrate historic year

A week-long extravaganza of events in Selsey starts this Sunday in aid of the town’s brilliant RNLI.

Selsey Lifeboat Week kicks off with a service of praise and thanksgiving on Lifeboat Green at 6.30pm on Sunday, and the following day there is the chance to meet the volunteer crews and at the station open evening from 6pm.

A tug-of-war as part of the week in 2015.ks1500307-3 SUS-150208-215730008

On Tuesday there is a walking treasure hunt from the station at 6pm, while on Wednesday, from 8pm it’s quiz night at The Seal Hotel.

The Selsey Royal British Legion is hosting a race night from 7pm on Thursday, then on Friday there’s a dog show and sports evening from 5pm ahead of a firework display on the beach at around 9pm, organised and arranged by Shaylers Funfair and Selstar in support of the RNLI.

The fun continues into the weekend with an all-day flag collection around Selsey before a car treasure hunt starts at 4.30pm on Saturday.

Sunday is Lifeboat Day on the green and a full day of events includes various demonstrations and the always popular raft race at around 1.30pm.

Selsey RNLI chairman Colvin Rae said: “Last year’s event had to be held away from Lifeboat Green so it will be great to be back. It’s a historic year, we have a new lifeboat and new boathouse and we’re hoping for superb weather and the crowds to come out in huge numbers.”

