Selsey home damaged by fire

A house in Selsey has been badly damaged by a fire which broke out late last night.

Firefighters were called to the domestic property in Beach Gardens at around 11.30pm on Saturday, January 21.

Crews battled into the night before extinguishing the flames at around 2.30am, and remained on the scene overnight.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said 30 per cent of the ground floor and 20 per cent of the first floor had been damaged by fire, with the remainder of the two floors damaged by heat and smoke.

There are no reports of any injuries and the fire spokesman added that the blaze is believed to have started accidentally.

