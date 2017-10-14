Scouts take on Naval Soccer 6 tournament

Teams of Sea Scouts and Explorer Scouts represented First Felpham Scout Group at the National Royal Naval Recognised Sea Scouts Soccer 6 Tournament.

The event was based at Whale Island Naval base over the course of a weekend earlier this month.

The Scout team was comprised of Daniel Boon, Max Caste, Ben Lewis, Justin Davis, Tobias Gurdia-Fowler, and Chris Carter while Harry Mason, Barnaby Griffiths, George Dewey, Kieran Swailes, Freddie Morris, Andrew Wigg, and Joe Baldwin represented the Explorers. Leaders Ollie Lewis and Tim Holland were also in attendance.

The two teams enjoyed their best ever performance at this event, with the Explorer Team reaching the Quarter finals of the Explorer Cup and Barnaby Griffiths winning the Penalty shootout competition.

The Scouts worked an outstanding performance going on to win the Scout Cup against a highly rated Colchester team, beating them 2-1. In addition to this success, Scout team captain Ben Lewis not only won the Scout Penalty Shootout, but further earned himself the Player of the Tournament award.

Tim Holland, section leader atBognor Regis District Scouts, said: “The teams enjoyed Naval hospitality over the weekend, meeting Scouts from across the country and sleeping aboard the Destroyer HMS Bristol. “There are 101 RN Recognised Sea Scout Groups nationally that have to meet high standards of programmes, water activities and Naval engagement to maintain their status. They are inspected by the Navy and in return have access to camps and activities, plus grants from the Navy.”

For more information, including groups and meeting times, visit www.bognorscouts.org.uk/WhereWeAre.

1st Felpham Sea Scout Group is a Royal Navy Recognised (RN51) sea scout group with a beaver colony, two cub packs and a scout troop. The hut is located in Vicarage Lane. Explorer Units are the fourth Section of the Scouting family after Beavers, Cubs and Scouts. Explorer Scouts are young people aged from 14 and 18.