Scouts proud to be chosen for worldwide project

Aldwick and Pagham Sea Scouts have been selected for a project connecting groups around the world.

The flourishing group was honoured to be chosen to receive a world travelling necker and have the chance to add to the online blog.

The necker was sent from Western Australia and spent a week on the south coast before being posted to its next destination, a Scout group in Canada.

Claire Inskip, assistant Scout leader said: “We are thrilled to have been chosen to take part. We have a flourishing and rapidly growing Scout troop, with a strong leadership team, which allows us to give huge variety to our programme.

“Recently, we have been trampolining, completed our World Faiths badge, been on a night hike and so far this year, we have already been on two camps, one in the snow.”

The project is helping to document life in different Scout groups around the world, including photos of the necker being worn during a range of activities.

Jake Shoebridge, assistant district commissioner for Scouts, said: “We are really lucky that we have such dedicated and enthusiastic leaders in the Bognor district, which allows Scouting to flourish.

“We continue to grow year on year, which proves that Scouting and the opportunities and skills that its brings still have a place to prepare young people for the future.

“The idea of the travelling necker helps the young people to realise the similarities and difference they have, even though they can be thousands of miles apart. It’s a first-hand way, without actually visiting the countries, to have a taste of Scouting around the world.

“I am thrilled that Bognor district will be represented through Aldwick and Pagham Sea Scouts.”

