Schoolpupils raise voices together for Big Sing 2017

The Big Sing saw schools from the Bognor Regis and Felpham area come together to play a variety of songs.

Now in its 16th year, the annual Big Sing event sees pupils meet to enjoy performing music. This year’s event opened on Thursday, March 16, with Felpham Community College playing a variety of songs, old and new.

Pupils raise the roof

Emily Barden, leader for singing in West Sussex, led the warm up with more than 400 infant and primary choir performers from Bartons Primary School, Bersted Green Primary School, Downview Primary School, Nyewood CE Infants and Juniors, Rose Green Infants and Juniors, Southway Primary School, Bishop Tufnell Junior School, Edward Bryant School, and St Mary’s Catholic Primary School.

Students collaborated to sing this year’s Sing Up song ‘Let Love Shine Through’ written by Emily Bardon.

The theme of the day was ‘respect and rights respecting’. Each school chose a song that related to this theme. Songs included: Love Can Build a Bridge, You’ve Got the Love, Somewhere over the Rainbow/What a Wonderful World, and a rock medley including Living on a Prayer, Sweet Child of Mine and Heroes. The afternoon performances began with The Regis School Sixth Form and Year 11 students raising the roof with songs such as ‘All the Small Things’, ‘Adventure of a Lifetime’, ‘Respect’, and Don’t Stop me Now’. The FAB Teachers choir followed this with their own version of ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ accompanied by The Regis School sixth form students.

The day was brought to a close by the FAB boys choir who sang ‘Hold Back the River’ and ‘Rockstar’. The FAB boys choir is a culmination of students from each of the primary schools. They had been working hard to prepare for this performance as well as their own school performances. For the first time, they were accompanied by The Regis School Sixth Form students.

The pupils peform on stage

Guests throughout the day included the Mayor of Bognor Regis, Pat Dillon and Catherine Barker, head of music and performing arts for United Learning.

Catherine said: “I was honoured to be invited to the wonderful Big Sing 2017: the whole day was brilliant from start to finish. I left Bognor Regis uplifted! The Regis School, working with West Sussex Music Hub, shows how singing, music and the arts can bring together the whole community in such a positive way. I look forward to the next event in 2018.”

