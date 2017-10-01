School presented with UNICEF achievement

Felpham Community College is celebrating after being presented with a UNICEF award.

The Rights Respecting Schools Award (RRSA) is championed through UNICEF UK. It recognises a school’s commitment to putting the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child at the heart of its planning, policies, practice and ethos. In April 2015, Felpham Community College successfully achieved Level One, and at the end of the summer term this year, two UNICEF representatives visited the school as part of the Level Two Assessment.

As well a detailed tour of the campus, learning walks and lunch in the student garden, the assessment included interviews with students, staff, parents and governors.

Students and staff are now celebrating being one of only 22 UK secondary schools to have achieved Level Two.

Michelle Kelly, assistant headteacher, said: “Felpham Community College works hard to promote the rights respecting ethos and the assessement was an ideal opportunity to showcase what we do; I’m extremely proud of all involved and look forward to another great year of community projects.”

The assessment report noted that the college is ‘very outward-looking and has actively engaged with both the local community and the wider world’.