Save the Children branch set to close after 40 years’ service

‘It is a case of watch this space’, that was the message from a Save The Children’s volunteer community co-ordinator following the news Bognor and Felpham’s branch is to close.

Formed in 1979 and 1977 respectively, the two groups, which merged in 2012, have spent decades hosting fund-raising events and collections.

Linda Savage said: “Time has passed, people have got older and they don’t feel they can carry on in the formal branch format.

“But I feel they will probably still do events as a group of people and fund-raising will be continued but in a more informal way.”

As a result of the branch members being ready to pass the baton, people are being asked to attend a meeting tomorrow (Thursday) at the Bishop’s Palace, Canon Lane, Chichester, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

“Our community volunteering manager, Rozie, has job descriptions of specific positions we would like to fill but it is also for general people who would like to volunteer and find out about its general background,” said Linda. “It is about trying to get people involved in any way they can.”

Rozie expressed her thanks to all the volunteers in the Felpham and Bognor Regis branch ‘for all they have done’ over the years. Contact 07765048590