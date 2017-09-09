Sainsbury’s raises thousands for guide dogs charity

Sainsbury’s Bognor Regis has raised £5,906.75 for The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

The group was chosen by customers and colleagues in 2016 and received support from the store for the past year including fundraising and awareness raising.

Angus Murray, store manager at Sainsbury’s Bognor Regis, said: “We’ve really enjoyed working with The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association over the past 12 months. Our customers and colleagues worked really hard to help raise vital funds for the charity and we’re really proud with everything we’ve achieved.”

Phillipa Jan, community fundraiser development officer, said: “We’d like to thank the Sainsbury’s customers and colleagues in Bognor Regis for their support over the past year. It has made such a difference to the charity and we’re extremely grateful for the donations and awareness we’ve been able to raise.”

The store has also announced its new charity partnership for 2017/18. At the end of June, customers were given the chance to vote in store and online for the store’s new charity partner with Tyler’s Trust receiving the most votes.

