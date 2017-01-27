Runaway horses hold up traffic on A27

Runaway horses caused traffic chaos throughout the night and into the early hours of the morning after managing to get onto the A27.

Sussex Police said officers were called to the junction of the dual carriageway near Emsworth at about 11.30pm.

Major disruption was caused to traffic as officers tried to rescue stranded animal.

Police said the road was clear by 12.30am and the horse was safely returned to its field.

Highways England tweeted three hours later reporting further delays as more horses made their way onto the road.

On Twitter a spokesman said: “Traffic is being held on #A27 eastbound between the #A259 junctions near #Emsworth while @sussex_police deal with horses on the carriageway.”

Police rescued the horses, who were blocking the A259 junction eastbound near Emsworth, and the road was re-opened at about 3.45am, the spokesman added.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.