Round-up: Double blow for Rocks ...

The Rocks fear Jimmy Muitt and Corey Heath will be out for several weeks.

The striker and defender both picked up ankle injuries in the midweek win over Whitehawk and sat out the 1-1 draw with Weston super Mare.

Bognor general manager Jack Pearce said both could be out for several weeks - although it is thought Muitt hopes to be back in action sooner than some estimates have said is likely.

The news on two other injured players who missed the Weston draw - utility man Harvey Whyte and midfielder Doug Tuck - is better.

Pearce said both should be available for next Saturday's visit to East Thurrock.

The Bognor boss was disappointed his team did not take at least one of the eight clear-cut chances he felt they created against the Somerset visitors, who had a man sent off in the first half.

But the draw - secured when Dan Beck's close-range goal cancelled out Dayle Grubb's early opener for Weston - keeps Bognor's unbeaten run intact after five games and they can be pleased with sixth place in the National League South at this early stage.

They have seen more than 2,100 fans in total come through the gates for the first three home games - there were 668 there to see Weston's visit - and they can expect another big crowd when Jamie Howell and Eastbourne Borough visit on bank holiday Monday.

In the FA Cup, Pagham live to fight another day after holding Isthmian south side Sitingbourne to a 1-1 draw in the preliminary round at Nyetimber Lane. Scott Murfin scored their goal and they'll now go to Kent for a replay.

In the SCFL RUR Cup, Chichester ropmed to a 6-0 win at Arundel - taking to 11 the number of goals they have put past the Mullets in the past week. Josh Clack, Dave Herbert and Lorenzo Dolcetti put them 3-0 up just after the break and then new boy Tafadzwa Kanjada weighed in with a 37-minute hat-trick to complete the rout.

In division one of the SCFL Selsey won 2-0 at home to Hailsham thanks to goals by Ryan Morey and Jake Goulding while Midhurst won 4-0 at Southwick, with Anthony Kirby, Joel Stevens and Gary Norgate (2) on target.

Division two swung into action today and Bosham and Sidlesham scored 11 goals between them. The Robins won 6-0 at Lancing with Callum Coker scoring three and Benjamin Neal, Bradley Miles and Andy Brown adding others. Sids were 5-1 victors at Worthing Town with Thomas Atkinson, Davidson Mendes Borges (2) and Thomas Bayley (2) scoring.

STEVE BONE

