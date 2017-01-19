Rotary club offers financial help to those in need

Bognor Hotham Rotary Club’s Santa sleigh produced a record collection, which will be used to benefit those in need in the community.

Rotarian Brian Clarke said: “Christmas is over, the sleigh is back in the workshop and Father Christmas and his elves are taking a well earned rest.

“The Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham would like to say a big thank you to the people of Bognor Regis and surrounding areas who demonstrated their willingness to help others by giving so generously to their collections.

“As always, the club will consider genuine applications from local individuals, or local organisations, helping those in need within the local community.”

Past donations have helped those with mobility and access problems, with day care and youth training, youth organisations and family support groups.

Contact the club via its website www.bognorhotham.rotaryweb.org and Facebook pages.

