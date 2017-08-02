Road closures planned for West Sussex

The following are the planned road closures in the coming weeks across West Sussex in order to carry out repairs and related work.

Maypole Road, Ashurst Wood. Lay BT duct, clear blockages and reseat frame and covers.Road Closure. Until August 11.

Norfolk Street, Bognor Regis. Lay BT duct to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. August 16-18.

Cleveland Road, Chichester. New foul water connection. Road Closure. Until August 4.

Kingsmead Avenue, Chichester. Amend existing roundabout to road junction. Road Closure. Until September 1.

The Woolstaplers, Chichester. Phase 2 of new foul water connection. Road Closure. Augsut 7 - September 1.

Tower Street, Chichester. Phase 1 of new foul sewer connection. Road Closure. August 7-14.

Chidham Lane, Chidham and Hambrook. Lay new gas service. Road Closure. August 7-11.

Forge Road, Crawley. New foul water connection. Road Closure. August 11 - September 2.

Selsey Road, Donnington. Carriageway Surface Dressing. Road Closure. August 15/16.

Old Worthing Road, East Preston. Install under road duct route. Road Closure. August 12-21.

Ferring Lane, Ferring. Carriageway Surface Dressing. Road Closure. August 14-16.

Selham Road, Graffham. Install irrigation pipe across carriageway for Cowdray estate.Road Closure. Until August 4.

Chalkers Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common. Carriageway Resurfacing (between Cuckfield Road and 176). Road Closure. August 14-22.

Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common. Carriageway resurfacing between High Street and Willow Way. Road Closure. August 14-22.

Fairfield Crescent, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common. Carriageway Resurfacing (at junction of Cuckfield Road). Road Closure. August 14-22.

Iden Hurst, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common. Carriageway Resurfacing (at junction of Cuckfield Road). Road Closure. August 14-22.

Manor Road, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common. Carriageway Resurfacing (at junction with Cuckfield Road). Road Closure. August 14-22.

Marchants Road, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common. Carriageway Resurfacing (at junction of Cuckfield Road). Road Closure. August 14-22.

Willow Way, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common. Carriageway Resurfacing (at junction fo Cuckfield Road). Road Closure. August 14-22.

Park Lane, Lindfield Rural. Lay new drinking water main and connect to main already laid. Road Closure. Until August 14.

Stonecross Lane, Lindfield Rural. Lay new drinking water main. Road Closure. August 15 - September 15.

Worthing Road, Littlehampton. Water mains renewal in carriageway. Road Closure. Until September 10.

Parsonage Road, North Horsham. Level crossing maintenance. Road Closure. August 12-14.

Rusper Road, North Horsham. Install under road duct route. Road Closure. August 12-21.

Dungate Road, Plaistow. Access overhead Openreach structure. Road Closure. August 14-16.

Station Road, Southwater. Installation of new foul water sewer. Road Closure. Until September 1.

The Street, Thakeham. Access multiple underground BT structures to install fibre cable. Overnight Road Closure. August 14-18.

Bob Lane, Twineham. Lay new Openreach duct and build joint boxes. Road Closure. August 14-18.

Mayes Lane, Warnham. Install new drainage pipe to prevent flooding. Road Closure. August 14-18.

East Street, West Chiltington. New foul water connection. Road Closure. Until August 4.

Cowfold Road, West Grinstead. Replace road markings and studs. Overnight Road Closure. Until August 4.

Stane Street, Westhampnett. Install Southern Water duct and new sewer for pump in carriageway. Road Closure. August 7-18.

North End Road, Yapton. Carriageway Surface Dressing. Road Closure. August 14-16.