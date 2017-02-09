Road closures extended until Bognor seafront blaze building is ‘made safe’

West Sussex County Council has issued another closure order following November’s seafront blaze at The Beach Hotel.

Notice given today, regarding Norfolk Street and Waterloo Square, states it is needed ‘to maintain public safety’ and will ‘remain in force until the damaged building is made safe’.

It states: “The order may remain in force for up to 18 months, or until the proposed works are completed, whichever is earlier.”

Norfolk Street will be closed ‘throughout its entire length’ along with the eastern section of Waterloo Square ‘from its junction with The Esplanade, nortwards for a distance of 60 metres’.

It follows an order made on November 21 which is set to end on February 24.

