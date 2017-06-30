Restoration plans for historic Selsey theatre boosted by grant

A historic theatre and cinema in Selsey has been awarded a grant to help restore it to its former glory.

Selsey Pavilion in the High Street was built in 1913, but has fallen into disrepair since closing its doors in the 1960s.

It will receive £35,000 from Selsey Town Council’s community fund and is the first milestone in a proposed restoration programme, spearheaded by Selsey Pavilion Trust.

The trustees plan to revitalise the pavilion as a modern, multi-functional space.

Trustee and local resident Neil Kimber said: “The pavilion is part of Selsey’s cultural heritage. “There’s a real sense of community with local people, but with the arrival of Asda, we’re keen to keep the High Street as a community hub.”

Plans involve restoring the pavilion so the people of Selsey can enjoy and take pride in it, the trust said.

The trustees are aiming for the venue to be an asset to Selsey. Some of the original features have been retained, and a time capsule has been unearthed dating back to the 1930s.

A separate planning application to redevelop it into a cinema, theatre, function hall as well as bar and takeaway food facilities was withdrawn in April this year and is expected to be resubmitted.

Selsey Pavilion Trust plans to give updates on its Facebook page.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.