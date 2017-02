A request to build 51 homes in Yapton is among the latest batch of planning applications released by Arun District Council.

The 51 dwellings would be built on the site of a nursery in Cinders Lane Yapton.

The application is a departure from the development plan.

The council has also received a request to allow a swimming pool to be built at a listed farm house in Calceto Lane in Lyminster.

