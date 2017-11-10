Remembrance Service timings for Chichester and Selsey

The nation will fall silent again on Sunday, November 12, to remember those who gave their lives serving their country.

In Chichester, a parade will march from East Street at 10.30am to Litten Gardens for a wreath-laying service, with the two minutes’ silence at 11am.

Selsey’s remembrance service will be held in one of the temporary classrooms at the back of Selsey Academy.

The service will start at 10am, followed by a parade led by band TS Sturdy from the car park near the library to the war memorial outside St Peter’s Church.

Wreaths will be laid at the memorial, after which the parade will march to the Legion Club, where there will be music and a raffle for the Poppy Appeal.

Due to limited space inside the temporary classroom, those who wish to attend the service are advised to arrive early to ensure entry.