Record number of animals reported loose on Sussex roads

The number of reports of animals on the loose on Sussex roads hit an all-time high this week, Sussex police report.

The latest Farm Alert bulletin says that the number is up from 24 last week to 162 this week.

This number was made up by 101 sheep, 53 cows, seven horses and a pig.

The bulletin says: “Please carry on checking your roadside hedges and fences daily, this includes those where a railway lines passes by.”