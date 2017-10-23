‘Ready to rumble’ for the Tyler Funday this Saturday

Everything is set for the big Tyler funday – now we just need you and your friends and family to join us!

There will be music, entertainment, games, a big raffle and lots, lots more at the event, which takes place on Saturday, October 28, at Barnham Community Hall.

The Tyler Funday is this Saturday (October 28), 11-3pm, at Barnham Community Hall

The ladies at the Apuldram Centre near Chichester are putting on the funday, from 11am to 3pm, to support the Observer and Spirit FM’s Together for Tyler campaign.

We are aiming to raise £30,000 so that vital adaptations can be made to the home of Tyler Murphy, a 20-year-old from Barnham who has lived with a brain tumour for eight years.

Julie Sandalls, from the Apuldram Centre, said: “We’re all ready to rumble! It’s going to be a great day for all. We have hook the duck, a coconut shy, a flower and pumpkin stall, a raffle and tombola, coffee and cake and a barbecue and a whole lot more going on.”

Raffle prizes include a day out in a Rolls-Royce, spa treatments, meals at a number of restaurants and cod-and-chips for four at the Barnham Fish Bar.

(If anyone wants to volunteer on the day ring Julie on 07803314268 and if anyone has raffle or tombola prizes please ring Steve on 01243 534166 or email stephen.pickthall@jpress.co.uk).

There will also be a children and adults six-a-side football tournament.

It will be £3 per person to enter, for adults and over eights (at least three children per team, trainers and not football boots to be worn).

Tony, from Barnham Opticians, is also running one of his last 10ks – having taken on the task of completing ten in as many days.

Tony set off on Saturday, and will finish his last run at Barnham Windmill Cafe on Tuesday, October 31, where a special Hallowe-en event is also taking place in the afternoon.

This Saturday’s funday is being supported by both the Observer and Spirit FM, and staff from both will be there on the day to help and join in.

Launched in August, the Together for Tyler campaign has just hit the £10,000 mark.

Once it reaches £20,000, Arun District Council, which will match the £30,000 with a grant, will instruct surveyors to start the work.

Chichester Observer chief reporter Steve Pickthall said: “Please do come and join us for lots of fun next weekend – there will be plenty for the whole family to enjoy.”

Donate to the appeal online at {www.gofundme.com/Tylersaccomodation|www.gofundme.com/Tylersaccomodation