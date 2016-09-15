Readers serve up a tasty victory for popular fish and chip shop

The winner of the Observer Chippy of the Year competition has been announced.

Taking home first prize this year is Ocean Fish Bar, of Hawthorn Road in Bognor Regis after it secured the most public votes and it can now lay claim to be the most popular chippy in the area.

The chip shop was named as the winner following a contest, in which readers of the Observer Series were asked to take into consideration what it was that gave their chosen nominee the edge and what lifted it above its rivals.

Following a keenly fought vote, Ocean Fish Bar was named the overall winner.

Rui Ma, the owner of Ocean Fish Bar, was delighted that his business had come top of the pile and he said: “This is fantastic.

“We are very happy to be recognised.

“We are hoping to give the customers some kind of offer or promotion to celebrate that we’ve been awarded.

“A lot of hard work has gone into this achievement.

“To our customer, we’d like to say a big thank you for your continuous support.”

The Chippy of the Year competition runners up for this year are Small Fry, of The Parade in Bognor Regis, and The Tasty Plaice, of Midhurst Road in Petworth.

The competition saw entries from right across the Observer’s circulation area.

A spokesman for Johnston Press, this newspaper’s parent company and the organiser of the event, said: “We were really pleased by the number and quality of nominations, and the quality of such establishments captured the public’s imagination. Chip shops remain at the heart of our communities which is why we are so pleased that this vote has been so well received.”

