Quakers to lay white wreath at Chichester Remembrance service

Quakers in Chichester have been granted permission to hold their own Remembrance ceremony.

A request from the Chichester Quakers to lay a white poppy wreath – a symbol of peace and the lasting effects of war – at the Litten War Memorial after the Remembrance Sunday service was approved unanimously by Chichester city councillors last week.

Cllr Tony Dignum said: “What they’re asking for is not to have any part of the normal ceremony but simply to have a separate ceremony of their own where a white poppy wreath would be laid.

“There’s no question of trying to amend the normal service we all go to, it would be a supplementary one which they would hold on their own basis afterwards.”

The Royal British Legion had no objection, the meeting heard.

