Pupil named area winner of stamp competition

A pupil at Downview Primary School has been named the area winner of a competition hosted by the Royal Mail.

At the school, Mrs Halliday ran a special club to help some children to design a special Christmas Stamp for the Royal Mail. Chase Massey, who is in Year Three at the school, has now been named the area winner. He is one of only 24 area winners from an astounding 205,000 entries nationwide.

The school is now eagerly awaiting news from the Royal Mail as the final 24 entries will be judged by the end of June, by HRH Prince of Wales.

He will choose a design for the first and second class stamp to be sold by the Royal Mail at Christmas this year.

Chase has already won £500 for himself and his family and £500 for the school.

Liz Oliver, senior leader at Downview Primary School, said: “Everyone at Downview Primary School is very proud of Chase.”

The theme of Royal Mail’s Christmas Stamp Design Competition 2017 was ‘What does the Christmas season mean to you?’ and children designed an image that best describes what the festive period means to them.

The contest follows the hugely popular Christmas 2013 competition, where 240,000 entries were received. Only three times in Royal Mail’s 500 year history, have children’s designs been used on UK Christmas Stamps.

