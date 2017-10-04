Public opinion sought on Hothamton proposals

Arun District Council is urging the public to share their views on plans for the Hothamton car park regeneration.

New plans for the Queensway site in Bognor Regis were agreed by the council in March of this year alongside the Winter Garden concept for the seafront.

Councillor Gillian Brown, leader of Arun District Council, said: “We are very excited about the proposal which is to create an exciting new park, similar to a tree-lined continental market square. A location for all seasons where people will be able to relax, exercise, shop, browse, eat or be entertained – something to suit all ages and every mood.”

The proposals are to be exhibited next Friday at a ‘drop-in’ consultation event at the Alexandra Theatre, Regis Centre, between 11am to 3pm.

Mrs Brown said: “This will be an opportunity for us to engage with the community and gather people’s thoughts and opinions on the scheme.

“We welcome your views; reaction and feedback so it would be great to see lots of people come along to the event.”

Council officers and the consultancy team are set to be on hand to answer questions about the design ideas for the park on the day.