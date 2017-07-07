Project launched to repaint Bognor hoardings

Children are once again being invited to help paint the hoardings on Waterloo Square.

From Monday (July 10) work will begin to recreate the artwork completed last year, before the seafront blaze in November saw a section destroyed.

Co-ordinator Shelia Hodgson said: “It said ‘it is our future’ but because of the fire at the moment it says ‘it is our fut’.

“Hopefully when people see what is going on they will be encouraged to get involved, The Regis School are quite keen.”

The project will be once again led by artist Sarah Gillings who, ‘if there is enough paint and time’, will also decorate the seafront side of the hoarding too and it has been funded via council money and developer sponsorship

Councillor and former mayor Pat Dillon is keen for people to join in.

He said: “It has all been painted with the white, it just a case of the kids getting involved.”

The event is set to run from Monday until Wednesday or Thursday, depending on the time needed.

To get involved contact Shelia on sheilahodgson@bognorregis.gov.uk or call 01243 825535