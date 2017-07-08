‘Powerful atmosphere’ at Bognor’s One Love event

The organiser of last night’s ‘One Love’ event along Bognor’s seafront has thanked all that took part saying it resulted in something ‘very special’.

Speaking just afterwards, Kate Pollard said: “We had about 100 people turn up to show their desire to stand in remembrance for those who have been lost and to be part of an act of unity in Bognor.

The 'One Love' human chain stretching along the seafront. Pic courtesy of Kate Pollard

“It was very special and the atmosphere was powerful.

“People came over from the pub opposite and joined the line, as well as from a mini golf tournament across the road.

“It touched people in ways I think they didn’t expect, bringing some to tears.

“I am grateful to the mayor and town centre manager for giving up time to come and join us, and to the people of Bognor – young and old – who came to stand. Thank you all. It was an amazing thing we did today.”

Ms Pollard said she was inspired to arrange the event, which saw the creation of a human chain along the promenade, as a ‘response to some of the recent news and terrorism’.

She hoped it would be a show of unity and help bring the community together.

