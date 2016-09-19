Pool match held in honour of Bognor ‘legend’ Andrew Hardy

A charity pool match is being held in memory of a ‘local legend’ this week.

Friends of Andrew ‘Splat’ Hardy, who died on August 26, said he has left a lasting memory in Bognor Regis.

The event, this Saturday, September 24, will aim to honour Andrew and raise funds to support his children.

Organiser and long-term friend Steve Carver said: “I am proposing to play one pool rack against five players from each of the 14 pubs in the Bognor Pool League which equates to 70 racks in 12 hours.”

Mr Carver called the event ‘a great challenge’ and added that plans are also in the pipeline for the Rox Band to have a ‘fund’ day on September 25 at The Pier Hotel.

He said: “This charity weekend has been organised to provide his children with some comfort, be it a holiday or a day out or funds towards their future.

“Andrew was a loyal and great friend. I’m pretty sure most of you will have had him offer you help at some stage as that is just what he was about. He was the first to offer help, the first to protect or give shelter and the first to offer his friendship before he was offered it back so myself and others feel strongly we need to be there to help and support his children.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/steve-carver

